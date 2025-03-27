Boys & Girls Club announces Co-Ed Youth Volleyball League

CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming has announced a new Spring Co-Ed Volleyball League for youth in grades 3–12.

That’s according to a release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which stated that the games will be hosted at the club, located on 1701 East K St., beginning on March 31.

“Boys & Girls Club leagues are open to all youth in Natrona County from all skill levels where youth can learn the fundamentals of volleyball, learn about sportsmanship, and get a chance to stay active!” the release states.

Leagues begin on Monday, March 31 and will continue through May 23, 2025. The registration fee is $45 with a $10 yearly club membership fee.

Youth who sign up by March 30 will receive a $10 early bird discount.

Parents can register their students on the club’s Parent Portal, which can be accessed here.

Players need tennis shoes and knee pads for practice and games each day.

According to the release, the schedule of practices and games is as follows:

The first week of the season will consist of two practices, and starting in the second week, the regular practice and game schedule will begin.

Grades 3–5: Mondays (Practice) and Wednesdays (Games) at 5:30/6:30 p.m.

Grades 6–8: Tuesday (Practice) and Thursday (Games) at 5:30 p.m.

Grades 9–12: Tuesday (Practice) and Thursday (Games) at 6:30/7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the club’s website.

