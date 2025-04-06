(PHOTOS) ‘Hands off’: Hundreds protest Trump admin in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of local residents took to the streets of Casper on Saturday afternoon to protest the Trump administration.

The activists joined protesters across Wyoming and beyond in standing against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as part of the “Hands Off” movement that saw similar rallies in communities across all 50 states.

In Wyoming, protests were also scheduled in Cheyenne, Rock Springs, Cody, Jackson, Lander, Laramie, Pinedale, Sheridan and Gillette.

In Casper alone, organizers said roughly 500 people took part.

“I’m overwhelmed by this turnout,” said Sandy Bouchier, one of the local protest organizers. “I’m about in tears.”

Organizer Patricia Robinson said many hours were spent behind the scenes to make the protest a reality, making the strong turnout all the more welcome.

“We really just want people to know they’re not alone,” she said. “I never would’ve expected to find so much community and people coming together in a red state like Wyoming.”

Protesters in attendance voiced anger at the federal government for a plethora of reasons, from issues of civil liberties to economic stability.

“I’m here because I have a granddaughter,” Bouchier said. “My granddaughter is 11, and now doesn’t have the same rights I had 50 years ago.”

Organizer Sunny Phifer also spoke in support of women’s rights and marginalized communities.

“I have always stood for equal rights and the LGBT [community],” Phifer said. “That’s very near and dear to me.”

Throughout the protest that spanned roughly a block of 2nd Street, several chants and signs decried the tariffs imposed on imported goods from several countries.

“I hate the tariffs and think they’re terrible. They’re something that seems good until you actually think about it,” protester Brian Nolte said.

Ire was also directed at world’s richest man Elon Musk and the Department of Governmental Efficiency, which have been making slashes to the national budget with wide-reaching effects.

Musk has been heavily involved in the cuts made by DOGE, which he says are reducing waste and fraud in the federal government.

“He wasn’t elected,” Nolte said. “We’re trillions of dollars in debt, but these cuts of $1 million here and $2 million there is just nickel-and-diming. All it’s doing is making people’s lives worse.”

“There are so many problems, and they’re all important,” attendee Beth Moxley said. “Education, immigration, the economy. This is about as bad as it can get.”

Bouchier and attendee Joey Patterson both said they felt overwhelmed by the sum total of the current administration’s policies.

“It feels like 1930s Germany. It’s ridiculous,” Patterson said.

Robinson said she believes the root problem is one of class.

“I just think our government is being led by the 1% right now and I don’t stand for that,” she said. “It’s not left vs. right or us vs. them; it’s rich vs. poor.”

Organizers agreed that more protests and events will likely be coming in the near future, though nothing is officially planned yet.

“This will continue, to be sure,” organizer Jane Ifland said, “because I don’t see that any change is coming from the Republican administration currently in control of the country and responsible for every negative thing that happens as a result of their policies.”

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)