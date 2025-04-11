(PHOTOS) Casper College featured on Amazon Prime show ‘The College Tour’

CASPER, Wyo. — An episode of Amazon Prime show “The College Tour” featuring Casper College is now streaming on Amazon Prime, YouTube and the Casper College website. The episode provides an in-depth look at life at Casper College, while highlighting the stories and experiences of 10 current students.

Casper College student Lucy Jane Crimm poses with her award and Casper College mascot Thunder. Crimm and Thunder were part of the premiere night festivities for the Casper College episode of “The College Tour,” now airing on Amazon Prime, other streaming channels and at caspercollege.edu/the-college-tour. (Casper College Photo)

The episode premiered April 7 to an audience of excited and engaged students, family and friends, Casper College employees and board members.

It features depictions of campus life, academics, housing, sports, activities and more as seen through the eyes of the 10 students. Each student segment provides an inside look at what it’s like to be a student at Casper College.

“It was a fun night. The comments people made to me after the show were that it was amazing and that the 10 featured students were also amazing. This video is something that Casper College is really proud of,” Director of Public Relations Chris Lorenzen said.

At Casper College’s “The College Tour” web page, the full episode is accompanied by a “Coffee With the President” segment featuring interim Casper College President Brandon Kosine.

In the hot seat, Casper College student Keely Shaye Ottersbach fields a question from an audience member during the premiere festivities of the Casper College episode of “The College Tour.” To the left of Ottersbach is CC student Valerie Liska, and to the right is CC student Alex Head. (Casper College photo)

Also taking questions from the audience was Casper College student Ethan Connery. Looking on is CC student Jordan Napier. (Casper College photo)

The students spotlighted in the show are Wyatt Eadus, a freshman secondary education/history major from Shoshoni; Lucy Jane Crimm, a sophomore journalism communications major from Clark; Dawsen Pater, a freshman health science/strategic communications major from Sheridan; Kaitlin Flower, who has her A.S. degree in forensic science from Casper College and is now a sophomore health science/pre-med major; Jael Reyes, a freshman chemistry major; and Valerie Liska, a sophomore geology and geographic information systems major, all from Casper; Keely Shaye Ottersbach, a Casper College health sciences graduate and sophomore nursing major from Glenrock; Alex Head, a freshman secondary education/history major from Pine Bluffs; Jordan Napier, a freshman psychology major from Lingle; and Ethan Connery, a sophomore general studies major from Akron, Ohio.

Each student was presented with a “Walk of Fame” award with their name inside the star, just like the awards for motion pictures, television, radio, recording, live theater/performance and sports entertainment stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in downtown Hollywood. (Casper College photo)

The College Tour is a TV series created by multi-award-winning producers, including host Alex Boylan, who won CBS’s “Amazing Race” when he was 23. Boylan has hosted a variety of shows, including as Rachael Ray’s sidekick hosting “Rach to the Rescue” for her syndicated talk show. Boylan received an Emmy nomination for “The Steve Harvey Show,” two Webby awards for Best Web Show for “Around the World for Free” and an ADRIAN Award for “DreamJobbing.”