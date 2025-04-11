Introducing the Youth Mental Health Collective, addressing youth well-being and safety in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust is introducing the Youth Mental Health Collective, a group of community leaders designed to create safe and supportive “third spaces” for teenagers in Casper.

That’s according to a release from the Collective Health Trust, which stated that on April 2, more than 30 people from 17 different local organizations came together to “to chart a bold path forward for creating safer and more inclusive community spaces for teens in Natrona County.”

“The Youth Mental Health Collective was born out of a community conversation in the summer of 2024, sparked by growing concerns over rising youth violence,” the release states. “Initially invited to join these discussions, the Natrona Collective Health Trust was later asked to take the lead in coordinating and facilitating the group beginning in the fall. Today, the coalition meets monthly with a clear and urgent goal: to take meaningful action that strengthens the mental and behavioral health of youth in Natrona County.”

The workshop included representatives from local government, schools, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and community groups, all of whom worked together to define what a meaningful impact in third spaces would look like.

“’Third spaces,’” refer to environments outside of home and school where teens can feel safe, supported, and engaged,” the release notes. “These settings play a critical role in fostering youth connection, creativity, and well-being.”

According to the release, the workshop resulted in four clear commitments that the group will work towards,, including

Empowering youth through encouragement and listening in the planning, creation, marketing, implementation and evaluation of third space(s).

Creating youth driven, welcoming and positive third spaces that are sustainable, consistent and accessible for all teens to gather where wellbeing and the vibe are the focus.

Creating a positive community impact that increases belonging and reduces crime and bullying.

Establishing a set of clear but general agreements for third spaces so people can be who they are and not a danger to themselves or others.

The release states that this effort is designed and built on close to a year of collaborative work, initiated in response to rising teen-on-teen violence in Casper.

“Through youth forums and community conversations, local youth shared the challenges they face—including distrust from adults, bullying, mental health struggles, and a lack of spaces beyond home and school where they feel they belong,” the release states.

The release notes that the YMHC is committed to action and it will continue to develop plans, assign teams, and collect data to form long-term solutions. The Natrona Collective Health Trust will continue to support these efforts by facilitating meetings and providing additional research and anaysis.