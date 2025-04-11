April 13 is last ski day at Hogadon Basin Ski Area

Hogadon Basin Ski Area officials announced this Sunday, April 13 as its closing day for the 2024-2025 ski season.

“Though it is our last ski weekend for the season, there is some great skiing to be had with hours on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Ryan Butler, Hogadon Basin Ski Area interim superintendent.

Butler went on to announce the Crazy Costume Contest on Saturday with judging starting at 12:30 p.m.

“Prizes include ticket vouchers for next ski season,” said Butler. The Crazy Costume Contest replaces the annual Pond Skim.

“The Pond Skim is not possible this year due to the lower than average snowfall this ski season,” explained Butler. Butler said he is looking forward to the summer maintenance work that will ready Hogadon Basin Ski Area for another sensational ski season.

Night Skiing at Hogadon Basin Ski Area March 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM