Natrona County Arrest Log (04/10/25 – 04/11/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Federico Gomez, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Sergio Gonzalez, 33 - Serve Jail Time

William Patterson, 30 - Hold for District Court

Anthony Mendoza, 46 - Hold for WSP, Hold for District Court

Cesar Loya-Loya, 31 - Hold for Agency

Ricardo Caiceros-Licea, 20 - Immigration Hold

Jenterece Watkins, 44 - Failure to Appear

Dillion Andrews, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Criminal Warrant

Lloyd Bly, 58 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Eavan Castaner, 16 - Hold for WSP

Cristopher Funderburk, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Dallas Dresser, 37 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Troy Vanderhoef, 64 - Failure to Comply

Louis Montoya, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Endre Wass, 18 - Possession Controlled Susbtance - Plant, Powder or Crystal

