Natrona County Arrest Log (04/10/25 – 04/11/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Federico Gomez, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Sergio Gonzalez, 33 - Serve Jail Time
William Patterson, 30 - Hold for District Court
Anthony Mendoza, 46 - Hold for WSP, Hold for District Court
Cesar Loya-Loya, 31 - Hold for Agency
Ricardo Caiceros-Licea, 20 - Immigration Hold
Jenterece Watkins, 44 - Failure to Appear
Dillion Andrews, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Criminal Warrant
Lloyd Bly, 58 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Eavan Castaner, 16 - Hold for WSP
Cristopher Funderburk, 18 - Serve Jail Time
Dallas Dresser, 37 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Troy Vanderhoef, 64 - Failure to Comply
Louis Montoya, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
Endre Wass, 18 - Possession Controlled Susbtance - Plant, Powder or Crystal
