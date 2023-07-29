PHOTOS: Canines Strut their Stuff at the Oil City Classic Dog Show in Casper

The dog days are upon us now.

Hundreds of RVs and campers filled the Fairgrounds parking lot yesterday and today for the annual Oil City Classic dog show in Casper.

People traveled from across the country to make it to the center of Wyoming for one of the biggest dog shows in the region.

Over 900 barking mouths--over 100 breeds--are competing this year, according to Noreene Rodgers, the show's Director.

Check out photos below.