It was a busy weekend of wrestling with the regional tournaments in all three classifications. In the 4A West, Natrona had 6 individual champions en route to the regional team title. Kelly Walsh and Rock Springs had 3 champs each. Thunder Basin won the 4A East with Sheridan 2nd. Each squad had 5 champions.

The 3A East regional was won by Douglas thanks to a half a dozen champions and Star Valley continued their excellence on the mat with a team title in the 3A West. The Braves did that with just 2 champions while Green River and Pinedale had 3 each.

Over in the 2A East, Moorcroft flexed their muscles with a team title with 3 individual champions. Lingle/Southeast and Lusk had 3 each as well. In the 2A West, Kemmerer had 4 champions to take 1st place in the team standings. The State Tournament starts Friday and concludes on Saturday at the Ford Center in Casper.

We have a slew of photos from the various regional tournament so take a glance at those. Enjoy!

PhotoFest! Wrestling Regionals PhotoFest! Wrestling Regionals