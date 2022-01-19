PhotoFest! Wrestling January 14-15

It was a busy weekend of wrestling state-wide with Green River hosting their annual Thoman Duals, Kelly Walsh was the site of the Border War Duals plus the annual Don Runner tournament at Wind River in Pavilion.

So the guys and girls progressing through the season with those regional tournaments a little more than a month away.

We have a large collection of pics from those wrestling events over the weekend so a big thank you to Adria Trembly and Bridget Truempler. Be sure and look for somebody you know!

Wrestling Jan-14/15 Wrestling Jan-14/15

Get our free mobile app