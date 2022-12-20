PhotoFest! Worland Wrestling Tournament

Worland played host to the annual Battle of the Big Horns wrestling tournament over the weekend and it was one of the larger events on the grappling calendar. It was a dual format and in the Gold Bracket, Cody was first, Pinedale 2nd, Worland 3rd, Kelly Walsh 4th followed by Rawlins, Wind River, Thermopolis, and Buffalo.

In the silver bracket, Torrington took top honors with Riverton 2nd, Lander 3rd, Lovell 4th followed by Rock Springs, Shoshoni, Powell, and Greybull/Riverside.

Individually for the boys' here are the highest-placing finishers in each weight class.

106 lbs. Wyatt Nicholson-Powell & Dylan Sorensen-Kelly Walsh (6-0)

113 lbs. Wylee Wilson-Pinedale, Ty Peterson-Cody & Wyatt Dickinson-Worland (6-0)

126 lbs. Zachary Covolo-Rawlins & Garrett Madole-Pinedale (6-0)

132 lbs. KC Gibson-Wind River & Jerred Smith-Kelly Walsh (6-0)

138 lbs. Treyson Davila-Kelly Walsh (6-0)

145 lbs. Micah Grant-Cody & Hunter Velarde-Lander (6-0)

152 lbs. Garrett Haley-Riverside-Greybull & Sage Lonn-Rawlins (6-0)

160 lbs. Jackson Wood-Cody, Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis & Ezra Archuleta-Rawlins (6-0)

170 lbs. Dylan Campbell-Cody, Josh Smith-Rawlins & Gabe Harris-Lander (6-0)

182 lbs. Andrew Bessey-Kelly Walsh & Pehton Truempler-Shoshoni (6-0)

195 lbs. Nathan Harper-Worland & Lance Rebel-Buffalo (6-0)

220 lbs. Tucker Jensen-Wind River, Jace Grant-Cody & Zane Collins-Lovell (6-0)

285 lbs. Zaryc Prosser-Riverton, Cody Cunningham-Lander & James Love-Pinedale (6-0)

There was a large girls' bracket in this tournament as well so here are the winners in each weight class.

100-105 lbs. McKinizie Mortensen of Pinedale

110-115 lbs. Maddox Gehlhausen of Pinedale

120-125 lbs. Jordan Nielson of Lander

130 lbs. Teila Peters of Buffalo

135 lbs. Danika Crummrine of Lovell

140 lbs. Brinley Green of Rawlins

145 lbs. Skylee Gangwish of Kelly Walsh

155 lbs. Bailey Howe of Buffalo

170 lbs. Ashton Hubbs of Cody

190-235 lbs. Katyana Dexter of Pinedale

We also have a fantastic collection of photographs from this tournament from James Yule so a big thanks to him for his first-class work. Enjoy!

