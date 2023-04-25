PhotoFest! Natrona Track Meet

The track and field season cruised right along with the Natrona Invite that was held on Monday due to a weather postponement. On the boys' side, Natrona placed first with 254.33 points with Kelly Walsh 2nd and Laramie 3rd. The Natrona girls took first with 220.5 points as Kelly Walsh placed 2nd and Rawlins 3rd. Here's a rundown of the results.

Boys:

100 Meters: Brett Gifford-Natrona 11.23

200 Meters: Mason Weickum-Natrona 23.18

400 Meters: Flynn Arnold-Laramie 51.77

800 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 1.59.88

1600 Meters: Meyer Smith-Laramie 4.33.48

3200 Meters: Dominic Eberle-Laramie 9.49.22

110 Hurdles: Bridger Anderson-Natrona 16.32

300 Hurdles: Jack Nicholls-Kelly Walsh 44.09

4x100 Relay: Natrona 43.39

4x400 Relay: Natrona 3.37.89

4x800 Relay: Kelly Walsh 8.58.93

1600 Medley: Laramie 3.37.89

High Jump: Kaiden Lee- Natrona 6-6

Long Jump: John Rose-Laramie 21-6.25

Triple Jump: Bryce Stenson-Wheatland 41-5

Pole Vault: Kavin Goff-Natrona 13-6

Discus: Christopher Gonzoles-Laramie 146-9

Shot-Put: Christopher Gonzoles-Laramie 51-9

Girls:

100 Meters: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona 12.93

200 Meters: Desirae Iacovetto-Wheatland 26.57

400 Meters: Ella Spear-Natrona 1.00.25

800 Meters: Ryann Smith-Rawlins 2.18.25

1600 Meters: Ryann Smith-Rawlins 5.13.67

3200 Meters: Ally Wheeler-Natrona 11.50.44

100 Hurdles: Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 15.60

300 Hurdles: Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 46.72

4x100 Relay: Kelly Walsh 50.07

4x400 Relay: Kelly Walsh 4.13.49

4x800 Relay: Natrona 10.15.59

1600 Medley: Saratoga 4.36.39

High Jump: Chloe Soester-Natrona 5-1

Long Jump: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona 18-0.5

Triple Jump: Maddy Bullard-Kelly Walsh 36-7.5

Pole Vault: Abigail Milby-Kelly Walsh 11-1

Discus: Teagan Becker-Kelly Walsh 109-1

Shot-Put: Teagan Becker-Kelly Walsh 38-0.25

We also have a huge collection of frames from this meet courtesy of Shannon Dutcher and they can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

