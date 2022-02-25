PhotoFest! State Wrestling Semi-Final Round

The State High School Wrestling Tournament is through the semi-final round at the Ford Center in Casper and the grappling has been intense. In 4A defending champion, Natrona is leading the team standings with 206.5 points. Thunder Basin is 2nd with 164.5, Sheridan 3rd with 154, Cheyenne East 4th with 138, and Cheyenne Central 5th with 123. Natrona has 6 guys in the finals, Thunder Basin 5, Sheridan 2, Cheyenne East 3, and Central has 4. All of the returning state champions, Broc Fletcher of Rock Springs, Antonio Avila, and Lane Catlin of Thunder Basin plus Natrona's Kaeden Wilcox have advanced to the finals.

In 3A, six-time defending state champion Star Valley leads the team race with 173 but Douglas is a close 2nd with 162.5. Pinedale is running 3rd with 119, Cody 4th with 109, and Green River 5th with 98. Star Valley put 5 boys in the finals, Douglas and Pinedale have 4 with Cody and Green River with 3 each. All 5 returning state champions in 3A are in the finals again, Green River's Nate Knezovich, Pinedale's Cody Phelps and Colton Gehlhausen, Sefton Douglass of Lyman, and Lane Ewing of Douglas. Phelps and Douglas will be looking for the 4th state title and Ewing his 3rd.

Finally, in 2A, Kemmerer leads the team standings heading into the final day with 172.5 and the Rangers have 6 guys in the finals. Moorcroft is 2nd with 118 points with 2 men in the finals. Cokeville is 3rd with 117 points and they put 4 guys in the final round. Lusk is 4th with 98.5 and 2 guys in the finals and Lingle/Southeast has 2 guys in the final and the team is in 5th place with 98 points. Six returning state champions made it to the finals, Karl Haslem and Conner Vickery of Kemmerer, Wyatt McDermott and Roedy Farrell from Thermopolis along with Pehton Truempler of Shoshoni and Tucker Jensen of Wind River, Nathaniel Boreen of Greybull/Riverside, who competed for Rocky Mountain last year was defeated in the semi-finals.

We have a big batch of photos from the semi-final round in the gallery below. Enjoy!

