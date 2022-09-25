PhotoFest! State High School Tennis

The tennis season wrapped up Saturday in Gillette with some pleasant weather after a rainy start. For the girls, Gabriella Blumberg of Kelly Walsh won the #1 singles state championship with a 6-3 and 6-3 win over Ashli Smedley of Cheyenne Central. Blumberg went undefeated this season. Haley Mathis-Breitkpog from Central defeated Gabby Rabon from Sheridan 6-4 and 6-4 to win the #2 girls singles title.

In the girl's #1 doubles, Sheridan's Mia Rabon with Alli Ligocki wins the state championship with a 6-4, 4-6, and 7-5 win over Harper Klinger and Ella Catchpole of Kelly Walsh. KW's Taylor Nokes and Bailey Collins won the #2 doubles title over Madi Katschke and Ella Bilyeu of Sheridan 6-2 and 6-3.

In the girl's team standings, Kelly Walsh repeated as state champions with 60 points, Sheridan was 2nd with 48, and Cheyenne Central 3rd with 36.

On the boy's side, Andrew Lock of Cheyenne South concluded the season without a defeat as he won the #1 singles state championship over Campbell Gervais of Jackson 6-2 and 6-3. In the #2 singles bracket, Declan O'Conner of Laramie beat Hayden Clark of Jackson 6-1 and 6-4 for the title.

In the boy's #1 doubles group, Jackson's Adam Olson and Charlie Webb beat Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson from Campbell County 6-0 and 6-3. Carter Thompson and Stuart Aguilar of Cody defeated Green River's David Ross and Chris Wilson 1-6, 7-6, and 6-1 for the #2 doubles crown.

In the boy's team standings, Jackson wins the state title with 39 points, Cody 2nd with 31, and Cheyenne South with 22.

Be sure and check out some great photos from the State Tennis Tournament from Kelli Jo Allison. Enjoy!

