Kelly Walsh’s Gabriella Blumberg Signs With Western New Mexico

Kelly Walsh tennis star Gabriella Blumberg has signed with Western New Mexico University in Silver City. Blumberg won the 4A #1 singles State Championship in 2022 and did not lose a set in the process. She defeated Ashli Smedley of Cheyenne Central 6-2 and 6-3 in the championship match and finished the season 20-0.

In her junior year, Blumberg was the #2 singles State Champion with a straight-set win over Megan Counts of Green River. She wrapped up that season with a mark of 20-0. Kelly Walsh has won the last two state titles as a team. In 2020, Blumberg teamed up with Avery Strand to take 3rd place at the State Tournament in #1 doubles.

Blumberg honed her skills on the court by training at the Southern California Tennis Academy in Long Beach. Western New Mexico University is a Division II school that competes in the Lone Star Conference.

Wyoming High School Tennis Photo Courtesy: Liz Masterson