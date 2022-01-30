PhotoFest! Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament

The Ron Thon Wrestling tournament returned to its traditional form after a Covid year in 2021. 39 teams were entered from around the state and what makes the Ron Thon special is that wrestlers from all 3 classes compete against each other. So winning this tournament is a big deal. Natrona won the team title with Douglas 2nd and Sheridan 3rd. We have a collection of photos from the Ron Thon on Saturday which includes some images of the girl's portion of the tournament. 34 ladies competed in the Ron Thon this year. Check back with us later in the week for a video from the boy's championship matches, but in the meantime, take a peek at our photos from the mat!

