PhotoFest! Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament

PhotoFest! Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament

2022 Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament-Riverton

The Ron Thon Wrestling tournament returned to its traditional form after a Covid year in 2021. 39 teams were entered from around the state and what makes the Ron Thon special is that wrestlers from all 3 classes compete against each other. So winning this tournament is a big deal.  Natrona won the team title with Douglas 2nd and Sheridan 3rd. We have a collection of photos from the Ron Thon on Saturday which includes some images of the girl's portion of the tournament. 34 ladies competed in the Ron Thon this year. Check back with us later in the week for a video from the boy's championship matches, but in the meantime, take a peek at our photos from the mat!

Get our free mobile app

Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament

Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament
Filed Under: Big Piney Punchers, Buffalo Bison, Campbell County Camels, Cheyenne Central Indians, Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, Cody Broncs, Cokeville Panthers, Douglas Bearcats, Dubois Rams, Evanston Red Devils, Green River Wolves, Greybull-Riverside, Kelly Walsh Trojans Rawlins Outlaws, Kemmerer Rangers, Lander Tigers, Laramie Plainsmen, Lingle-Southeast, Lovell Bulldogs, Lyman Eagles, Mountain View Buffaloes, Natrona County Mustangs, Pinedale Wranglers, Powell Panther, Riverton Wolverines, Rock Springs Tigers, Rocky Mountain Grizzlies, Ron Thon Tournament, Sheridan Broncs, Shoshoni Wranglers, Star Valley Braves, Thermopolis Bobcats, Thunder Basin Bolts, Wheatland Bulldogs, Wind River Cougars, Worland Warriors, wrestling
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top