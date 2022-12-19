PhotoFest: Pinedale Nordic Ski Meet

The nordic ski season is underway with the boys and girls making a stop in Pinedale for a two-day event. A 5K skate race started things off on Friday and on the girls' side, Ally Wheeler of Natrona placed first in 14.31.4. Aurora Stiles of Jackson was 2nd in 15.10.9 with her teammate Abigail Murphy taking 3rd in 15.12.8

On Saturday, it was the 7.5K classic race and Ally Wheeler completed the weekend sweep with a winning time of 25.25.7. In 2nd place, was Aurora Stiles of Jackson in 27.01.4 with Ameya Eddy of Lander 3rd in 28.03.6. Eddy by the way is the defending 3A cross-country state champion.

In the boys' 5K race on Friday, Lander's Hutchison Bennett took the podium with a clocking of 12.35.7. His teammate Otus Beason was 2nd in 12.49.4 with Sam Sinclair 3rd in 12.56.0. On Saturday in the 7.5K classic event, Jackson's Lucas Wilmot was the winner there in 21.13. Sam Sinclair from that Bronc team placed 2nd in 23.07.1 with Bennett Hutchison of Lander 3rd in 23.25. Nordic ski season resumes on January 6th on Casper Mountain.

We have some great photos to share with you from Pinedale, compliments of Robert Galbreath of the Sublette Examiner. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Pinedale Nordic Ski Meet Pinedale Nordic Ski Meet