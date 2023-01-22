PhotoFest! Lander Wrestling Tournament

The big Lander Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday and this event had plenty of state championship contenders, in every weight class. This was a great tune-up for the prestigious Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton coming up this week. In the boys' team standings, Kemmerer placed 1st 208.5 points, Cody 2nd with 191, Green River took 3rd with 188.5, Pinedale was in the 4 spot at 155, and Douglas 5th with 143.5. Here's the list of the boys' individual champions:

106 lbs. William Wood-Cody

113 lbs. Ty Peterson-Cody

120 lbs. Axel Mackinnon-Green River

126 lbs. Roany Proffit-Kemmerer

132 lbs. Jake Hammer-Pinedale

138 lbs. Conner Todd-Green River

145 lbs. Gabe Emery-Kemmerer

152 lbs. Riggen Walker-Kemmerer

160 lbs. Lane Ewing-Douglas

170 lbs. Wyatt Trembly-Dubois

182 lbs. Landon Heaps-Kemmerer

195 lbs. Jimmy Dee-Powell

220 lbs. Jace Grant-Cody

285 lbs. Kenai Berquist-Douglas

On the girls' side of the Lander Tournament, Pinedale placed 1st with 97 points, Kemmerer 2nd with 63, Green River 3rd with 50, Worland placed 4th with 48, and Lyman 5th with 47. Here are the ladies' champions from the tourney:

100-105 lbs. McKinzie Mortensen-Pinedale

110-115 lbs. Rhaychel Cole-Lyman

120-15 lbs. Tai McBride-Jackson

130-135 lbs. Rivers Carrell-Worland

140-145 lbs. Kaylie Julander-Kemmerer

155 lbs. CharlieMarie Jackson-Burns/Pine Bluffs

170 lbs. Ashton Hubbs-Cody

190 lbs. Nadia Runnion-Kemmerer

235 lbs. Katyana Dexter-Pinedale

We also have a large collection of photos from Saturday's session from Lander. Look for somebody you know!

