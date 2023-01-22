PhotoFest! Lander Wrestling Tournament
The big Lander Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday and this event had plenty of state championship contenders, in every weight class. This was a great tune-up for the prestigious Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton coming up this week. In the boys' team standings, Kemmerer placed 1st 208.5 points, Cody 2nd with 191, Green River took 3rd with 188.5, Pinedale was in the 4 spot at 155, and Douglas 5th with 143.5. Here's the list of the boys' individual champions:
106 lbs. William Wood-Cody
113 lbs. Ty Peterson-Cody
120 lbs. Axel Mackinnon-Green River
126 lbs. Roany Proffit-Kemmerer
132 lbs. Jake Hammer-Pinedale
138 lbs. Conner Todd-Green River
145 lbs. Gabe Emery-Kemmerer
152 lbs. Riggen Walker-Kemmerer
160 lbs. Lane Ewing-Douglas
170 lbs. Wyatt Trembly-Dubois
182 lbs. Landon Heaps-Kemmerer
195 lbs. Jimmy Dee-Powell
220 lbs. Jace Grant-Cody
285 lbs. Kenai Berquist-Douglas
On the girls' side of the Lander Tournament, Pinedale placed 1st with 97 points, Kemmerer 2nd with 63, Green River 3rd with 50, Worland placed 4th with 48, and Lyman 5th with 47. Here are the ladies' champions from the tourney:
100-105 lbs. McKinzie Mortensen-Pinedale
110-115 lbs. Rhaychel Cole-Lyman
120-15 lbs. Tai McBride-Jackson
130-135 lbs. Rivers Carrell-Worland
140-145 lbs. Kaylie Julander-Kemmerer
155 lbs. CharlieMarie Jackson-Burns/Pine Bluffs
170 lbs. Ashton Hubbs-Cody
190 lbs. Nadia Runnion-Kemmerer
235 lbs. Katyana Dexter-Pinedale
We also have a large collection of photos from Saturday's session from Lander. Look for somebody you know!