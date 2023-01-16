PhotoFest: Kelly Walsh Border War Wrestling Duals

Casper-Kelly Walsh was the host of the annual Border War Wrestling duals on Friday and Saturday with seven schools participating. Natrona won all 7 of their duals so that was an impressive showing by the defending 4A state champions. North Platte, Nebraska went 6-1 in the duals, Rapid City Central 5-2, Cheyenne Central 4-3, Kelly Walsh, Douglas, and Broomfield, Colorado went 2-5. Once again, it was a good event for everybody to hone their skills with post-season wrestling coming up in 6 weeks.

We have some photos to share from the proceedings on Friday from the KW gym. they can be found in our gallery below. Take a look!

