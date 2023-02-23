PhotoFest! Inaugural Girls State Wrestling Tournament

The very first Girls State Wrestling Tournament kicked off on Thursday morning at the Ford Center in Casper with over 200 grapplers ready to go. This is the first season that girls' wrestling was sanctioned in Wyoming although the girls did have a de-facto state championship a year ago at a youth tournament following the boys' state championships.

The competition was fierce the enthusiasm was high with the girls wrestling through the semi-final round on Thursday. The finals will be tomorrow night at the Ford Center at 7 pm and the consolation semi-finals 3rd place matches, 5th place matches, and tomorrow as well.

We have a large collection of photos from Thursday's action on the mats and they can be found in the gallery below. Enjoy!

