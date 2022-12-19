PhotoFest! Gillette Wrestling Tournament

Photo Couryest: Kellie Jo Allison

The annual Pat Weede wrestling tournament in Gillette featured 11 schools with a few schools unable to make it due to winter road conditions. This was a dual format and Butte, Montana looked impressive with 5 wins. Thunder Basin and Sidney Nebraska had 4, Star Valley had 3 wins with Natrona and Rock Springs winning twice. Campbell County and Douglas each posted a dual victory. Here's a list of the top-placing Wyoming finishers in each weight class

106 lbs.  Gabriel Whiting-Powell (5-2)

113 lbs.  Dayne Humes-Moorxroft (7-1)

120 lbs.  Darron Provost-Campbell County (7-0)

126 lbs.  Landon Wood-Sheridan & Tel Perry-Star Valley (6-0)

132 lbs.  Broc Fletcher-Rock Springs (6-0)

145 lbs.  Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin, Lance Striefel-Thunder Basin & Dylan Goss-Sheridan (6-0)

152 lbs.  Beau Russell-Natrona (5-1)

160 lbs.  Lane Ewing-Douglas (6-0)

170 lbs.  Terran Grooms-Sheridan (7-0)

182 lbs.  Dillon Melton-Powell (7-0)

195 lbs. Ian Dickinson-Rock Springs (6-0)

220 lbs. Stetson Davis-Powell (7-0)

285 lbs.  Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin 6-0

There was a sizable girls' contingent wrestling in an individual-type tournament over the course of 2 days. Here's the top-placing Wyoming athlete in each weight class.

100 lbs.  Khloe Rogers-Thunder Basin (Fri.) & Allyson Bauer-Sheridan (Sat.)

110 lbs.  Kenna Merritt-Star Valley (Fri) & Allie Walker-Thunder Basin-(Sat)

115 lbs.  Rebekah Anderson-Moorcroft (Fri & Sat)

120 lbs.  Aspen Henry-Thunder Basin (Fri) & Chay Stephans-Thunder Basin (Sat)

125 lbs.  Lilly Mountain-Sheridan (Fri) & Andraya Conchola-Natrona (Sat)

130 lbs.  Remington Aullman -Star Valley (Fri)

135 lbs.  Samantha Walker-Star Valley (Fri & Sat)

140 lbs.  Veil Foreman-Star Valley (Fri-Sat)

155 lbs.  Eva Anderson-Sheridan (Fri-Sat)

170 lbs.  Shaely Kunz-Star Valley (Fri) Bionca Gomez-Natrona (Sat)

190 lbs.  Maggie Smith- Rock Springs (Fri & Sat)

235 lbs.  Jada Bohm-Sheridan (Fri & Sat)

We have a huge collection of photos from the boys' and girls' bracket from this tourney at the Camplex, compliments of Kellie Jo Allison. Enjoy!

