PhotoFest! Gillette Wrestling Tournament

The annual Pat Weede wrestling tournament in Gillette featured 11 schools with a few schools unable to make it due to winter road conditions. This was a dual format and Butte, Montana looked impressive with 5 wins. Thunder Basin and Sidney Nebraska had 4, Star Valley had 3 wins with Natrona and Rock Springs winning twice. Campbell County and Douglas each posted a dual victory. Here's a list of the top-placing Wyoming finishers in each weight class

106 lbs. Gabriel Whiting-Powell (5-2)

113 lbs. Dayne Humes-Moorxroft (7-1)

120 lbs. Darron Provost-Campbell County (7-0)

126 lbs. Landon Wood-Sheridan & Tel Perry-Star Valley (6-0)

132 lbs. Broc Fletcher-Rock Springs (6-0)

145 lbs. Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin, Lance Striefel-Thunder Basin & Dylan Goss-Sheridan (6-0)

152 lbs. Beau Russell-Natrona (5-1)

160 lbs. Lane Ewing-Douglas (6-0)

170 lbs. Terran Grooms-Sheridan (7-0)

182 lbs. Dillon Melton-Powell (7-0)

195 lbs. Ian Dickinson-Rock Springs (6-0)

220 lbs. Stetson Davis-Powell (7-0)

285 lbs. Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin 6-0

There was a sizable girls' contingent wrestling in an individual-type tournament over the course of 2 days. Here's the top-placing Wyoming athlete in each weight class.

100 lbs. Khloe Rogers-Thunder Basin (Fri.) & Allyson Bauer-Sheridan (Sat.)

110 lbs. Kenna Merritt-Star Valley (Fri) & Allie Walker-Thunder Basin-(Sat)

115 lbs. Rebekah Anderson-Moorcroft (Fri & Sat)

120 lbs. Aspen Henry-Thunder Basin (Fri) & Chay Stephans-Thunder Basin (Sat)

125 lbs. Lilly Mountain-Sheridan (Fri) & Andraya Conchola-Natrona (Sat)

130 lbs. Remington Aullman -Star Valley (Fri)

135 lbs. Samantha Walker-Star Valley (Fri & Sat)

140 lbs. Veil Foreman-Star Valley (Fri-Sat)

155 lbs. Eva Anderson-Sheridan (Fri-Sat)

170 lbs. Shaely Kunz-Star Valley (Fri) Bionca Gomez-Natrona (Sat)

190 lbs. Maggie Smith- Rock Springs (Fri & Sat)

235 lbs. Jada Bohm-Sheridan (Fri & Sat)

We have a huge collection of photos from the boys' and girls' bracket from this tourney at the Camplex, compliments of Kellie Jo Allison. Enjoy!

