PhotoFest! Casper Indoor Track Meet #3

The indoor track season rolled along in Casper on Friday with the Wyoming Invitational in Casper which was kind of a "best of the best" meet. On the boy's side, Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett won the shot put with a toss of 59 feet, 6 and a half inches. That was a mark that exceeded the state record for Wyoming indoor track. In the other field events, Hayden Roberts of Green River cleared 6-2 to win the high jump. The long jump winner was Remar Pitter from Campbell County with a leap of 23-11. Kellen McCoul from KW won the triple jump going 42-10.5. Ryan Karajanis from Sheridan cleared 15-1 to win the pole vault, Also for the boys, Sheridan's Carter McComb placed first in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.46. Branden Werkele from Campbell County took the tape in the 200 in 22.79. The 400-meter dash winner was Andrew Skorcz of Rock Springs in 51.34

In the boy's distance races, Colby Jenks of Green River ran 2.01.46 to win the 800. Cheyenne Central's Tristan Knueppel won the 1600 in 4.32.36 while Kaden Chatfield of Riverton won the 3200 in 10.00.06. Mason Weickum of Natrona continues his fine season in the 55 hurdles with another win, this time in 7.96. In the boy's Campbell County won the 4x200, Sheridan captured the 4x400 and the 4x800 with Riverton winning the 1600 medley.

On the girl's side of this meet, Campbell County's Sydalee Brown continues her excellent season with another win in the 55-meter dash in 7.26 with her teammate Nyomi Moore running 26.95 to win the 200. Kendra Upton from Cheyenne East placed first in the 400 in 1.01.68. Over in the distance races, Cody's Ava Nelson ran 2.26.84 to win the 800, Her teammate Taylen Stinson took 1st in the 1600 meter run 5.29.19 with Emma Gonzoles of Burns/Pine Bluffs winning the 3200 in 11.37.83. Eva Nitschke of Rawlins continues to dominate the hurdles with a victory in 8.56 Sheridan won the 4x400 relay and the 1600 medley with Campbell County taking the 4x200 and Thunder Basin winning the 4x 400.

Finally, in the girl's field events, Erin Weibel of Natrona kept up her winning ways in the pole vault by clearing 10-6. Preslee Moser from Sheridan cleared 5-6 to win the high jump and Taliah Morris from Cheyenne East had a leap of 18-1.75 to win the long jump, The triple jump winner was Mackenzie Bradach of Natrona going 35-6. The State Indoor track meet will be March 4-5 in Gillette.

The State Indoor track meet will be March 4-5 in Gillette.

