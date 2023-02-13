Natrona’s Kaiden Lee Looking for Indoor High Jump Title

Natrona's Kaiden Lee is certainly a gifted athlete with a 4A state championship in the high jump in the outdoor season. He's competing on the indoor circuit this season and jumped 6-2 to win the Casper meet on Saturday. His best effort indoors is 6-6 and the indoor state record is 6-9 set by Boomer McLaughlin of Sheridan in 2009.

Lee cleared the bar at 6-8 at last season's outdoor championships and placed 2nd at state in the triple jump, going 44-11, and 3rd in the long jump at 21-11.25. That 6-8 mark was the best of the best in the high jump by a considerable margin. He has high hopes for both the indoor and outdoor seasons. He felt that Saturday's effort wasn't his best effort but still finished first nevertheless.

By the way, we have more great photos to share from that indoor meet at NC on Saturday. You can view them in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Casper Indoor Track Meet #2 (Boys)