PhotoFest: State Indoor Track Meet

Photo Courtesy: Kellie Jo Allison, Joli Pendergast, Rachel Spear

The State Indoor Track Meet wrapped up on Saturday in Gillette with some smiles and tears at the end of the competition. The Cheyenne Central girls and the Sheridan boys win team titles and these athletes will be able to show their skills again as the outdoor track season is right around the corner.

We have a large collection of photos from Friday and Saturday from the Campbell County Rec Center.  A big thank you goes out to the illustrious Kellie Jo Allison for all her photos plus the outstanding work from Joli Pendergast and Rachel Spear. Enjoy!

Photo Courtesy: Kellie Jo Allison
loading...

2022 State Indoor Track Meet

2022 State Indoor Track Meet
