Indoor Track Season Kicks off in Casper

Photo Courtesy: Frank Gambino

The Indoor track season began on Saturday with the Natrona Invite in Casper. The meet wasn't as big as last year's in terms of the number of athletes but it was pretty substantial nevertheless. So it was great to see these athletes get out there and there's a long way to go until the state championships.

Be sure and take a look at our vast collection of photos from the event. We'll post the results as soon as we get them. Enjoy!

Filed Under: Cheyenne Central Indians, Cheyenne South Bison, Douglas Bearcats. Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, Glenrock Herders, Green River Wolves, indoor track, Kelly Walsh Trojans, Laramie Plainsmen, Natrona County Mustangs, Pinedale Wranglers, Riverton Wolverines. Lander Tigers, Rock Springs Tigers, Torrington Blazers
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Sports, Wyoming News
