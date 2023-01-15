Indoor Track Season Kicks off in Casper

The Indoor track season began on Saturday with the Natrona Invite in Casper. The meet wasn't as big as last year's in terms of the number of athletes but it was pretty substantial nevertheless. So it was great to see these athletes get out there and there's a long way to go until the state championships.

Be sure and take a look at our vast collection of photos from the event. We'll post the results as soon as we get them. Enjoy!

