PhotoFest! Natrona Indoor Track Meet #2

Photo Courtesy: Frank Gambino/Townsquare Media

Natrona County in Casper hosted their 2nd indoor track meet of the season with the athletes looking to secure a spot in the State Championships that will be next month and in some cases, securing a spot in the Simplot Games in Idaho later this week. Gage Gose of Lander had a great meet with 3 wins and Ella Spear of Natrona picked up a couple of victories as well. Here's the list of winners for this meet at the MAC Center in Casper.

Boys:

55 Meter Dash:  Gage Gose-Lander  6.64

200 Meter Dash: Jude Guevara-Cheyenne East  23.15

400 Meter Dash:  Gage Gose-Lander  51.02

800 Meter Run:  Jackson Dutcher-Natrona  2.00.29

1600 Meter Run:  Tristan Enders-Natrona  4.30.78

3200 Meter Run:  Bridger Brokow-Cheyenne Central 9.59.19

55 Meter Hurdles: Gage Gose-Lander  7.83

4x200 Relay:  Cheyenne East- 1.34.24

4x400 Relay:  Cheyenne Central-  3.40.62

4x800 Relay:  Natrona- 8.18.20

1600 Medley:  Cheyenne Central-3.42.91

High Jump:  Kaiden Lee-Natrona  6-2

Long Jump:  Bridger Anderson-Natrona  20-9.50

Triple Jump: Landon Walker-Kelly Walsh  43-6

Pole Vault:  Maddix Holmes-Rock Springs- 14-6

Shot Put: Dillon Davis-Green River 47-6

Girls:

55 Meter Dash:  Sage Gustafson-Natrona  7.36

200 Meter Dash: Ella Spear-Natrona-26.70

400 Meter Dash: Ella Spear-Natrona 1.01.06

800 Meter Run:  Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central 2.17.52

1600 Meter Run:  Ashley Gross-Natrona 5.37.88

3200 Meter Run:  Averie Perriton-Cheyenne Central 12.13.54

55 Meter Hurdles:  Nigeria Wiley Ramierz-Cheyenne Central 9.00

4x200 Relay:  Laramie 1.52.38

4x400 Relay:  Natrona  4.22.80

4x800 Relay: Green River 10.59.21

1600 Medley: Cheyenne Central 4.16.12

High Jump:  Alyssa Slade-Burns/ Pine Bluffs 5-0

Long Jump:  Talia Morris-Cheyenne East 19-4

Triple Jump: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona 35-1.50

Pole Vault:  Brinkley Lewis- Cheyenne Central 10-0

Shot Put:  Teagan Becker- Kelly Walsh 40-8

We also have some photos from Saturday's meet in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Natrona Indoor Track Meet #2

Natrona Indoor Track Meet #2
Photo Courtesy: Frank Gambino/Townsquare Media
