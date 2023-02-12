PhotoFest! Natrona Indoor Track Meet #2
Natrona County in Casper hosted their 2nd indoor track meet of the season with the athletes looking to secure a spot in the State Championships that will be next month and in some cases, securing a spot in the Simplot Games in Idaho later this week. Gage Gose of Lander had a great meet with 3 wins and Ella Spear of Natrona picked up a couple of victories as well. Here's the list of winners for this meet at the MAC Center in Casper.
Boys:
55 Meter Dash: Gage Gose-Lander 6.64
200 Meter Dash: Jude Guevara-Cheyenne East 23.15
400 Meter Dash: Gage Gose-Lander 51.02
800 Meter Run: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 2.00.29
1600 Meter Run: Tristan Enders-Natrona 4.30.78
3200 Meter Run: Bridger Brokow-Cheyenne Central 9.59.19
55 Meter Hurdles: Gage Gose-Lander 7.83
4x200 Relay: Cheyenne East- 1.34.24
4x400 Relay: Cheyenne Central- 3.40.62
4x800 Relay: Natrona- 8.18.20
1600 Medley: Cheyenne Central-3.42.91
High Jump: Kaiden Lee-Natrona 6-2
Long Jump: Bridger Anderson-Natrona 20-9.50
Triple Jump: Landon Walker-Kelly Walsh 43-6
Pole Vault: Maddix Holmes-Rock Springs- 14-6
Shot Put: Dillon Davis-Green River 47-6
Girls:
55 Meter Dash: Sage Gustafson-Natrona 7.36
200 Meter Dash: Ella Spear-Natrona-26.70
400 Meter Dash: Ella Spear-Natrona 1.01.06
800 Meter Run: Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central 2.17.52
1600 Meter Run: Ashley Gross-Natrona 5.37.88
3200 Meter Run: Averie Perriton-Cheyenne Central 12.13.54
55 Meter Hurdles: Nigeria Wiley Ramierz-Cheyenne Central 9.00
4x200 Relay: Laramie 1.52.38
4x400 Relay: Natrona 4.22.80
4x800 Relay: Green River 10.59.21
1600 Medley: Cheyenne Central 4.16.12
High Jump: Alyssa Slade-Burns/ Pine Bluffs 5-0
Long Jump: Talia Morris-Cheyenne East 19-4
Triple Jump: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona 35-1.50
Pole Vault: Brinkley Lewis- Cheyenne Central 10-0
Shot Put: Teagan Becker- Kelly Walsh 40-8
