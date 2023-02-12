PhotoFest! Natrona Indoor Track Meet #2

Natrona County in Casper hosted their 2nd indoor track meet of the season with the athletes looking to secure a spot in the State Championships that will be next month and in some cases, securing a spot in the Simplot Games in Idaho later this week. Gage Gose of Lander had a great meet with 3 wins and Ella Spear of Natrona picked up a couple of victories as well. Here's the list of winners for this meet at the MAC Center in Casper.

Boys:

55 Meter Dash: Gage Gose-Lander 6.64

200 Meter Dash: Jude Guevara-Cheyenne East 23.15

400 Meter Dash: Gage Gose-Lander 51.02

800 Meter Run: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 2.00.29

1600 Meter Run: Tristan Enders-Natrona 4.30.78

3200 Meter Run: Bridger Brokow-Cheyenne Central 9.59.19

55 Meter Hurdles: Gage Gose-Lander 7.83

4x200 Relay: Cheyenne East- 1.34.24

4x400 Relay: Cheyenne Central- 3.40.62

4x800 Relay: Natrona- 8.18.20

1600 Medley: Cheyenne Central-3.42.91

High Jump: Kaiden Lee-Natrona 6-2

Long Jump: Bridger Anderson-Natrona 20-9.50

Triple Jump: Landon Walker-Kelly Walsh 43-6

Pole Vault: Maddix Holmes-Rock Springs- 14-6

Shot Put: Dillon Davis-Green River 47-6

Girls:

55 Meter Dash: Sage Gustafson-Natrona 7.36

200 Meter Dash: Ella Spear-Natrona-26.70

400 Meter Dash: Ella Spear-Natrona 1.01.06

800 Meter Run: Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central 2.17.52

1600 Meter Run: Ashley Gross-Natrona 5.37.88

3200 Meter Run: Averie Perriton-Cheyenne Central 12.13.54

55 Meter Hurdles: Nigeria Wiley Ramierz-Cheyenne Central 9.00

4x200 Relay: Laramie 1.52.38

4x400 Relay: Natrona 4.22.80

4x800 Relay: Green River 10.59.21

1600 Medley: Cheyenne Central 4.16.12

High Jump: Alyssa Slade-Burns/ Pine Bluffs 5-0

Long Jump: Talia Morris-Cheyenne East 19-4

Triple Jump: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona 35-1.50

Pole Vault: Brinkley Lewis- Cheyenne Central 10-0

Shot Put: Teagan Becker- Kelly Walsh 40-8

We also have some photos from Saturday's meet in our gallery below. Enjoy!

