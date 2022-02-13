PhotoFest! Casper Indoor Track Meet #2

The latest stop on the indoor track circuit was in Casper as Natrona County High School played host to their 2nd event of the season. For the boys on Saturday, Malik Cummings from Cheyenne East won the 55-meter dash in 6.69 with Laramie's Quali Pekins capturing the 200 in 23.16. Ryan Clapper of Southeast who competes for Torrington posted a time of 52.3 to win the 400-meter dash while Kyland Fuller of Lingle who also competes for Torrington took the tape in the 800 in 2.01.59. Cheyenne Central's Tristan Knueppel continues his outstanding indoor season with a victory in the 1600 in 4.35.64. His teammate Bridger Brokaw won the 3200 in 10.11.66. Mason Weickum of Natrona posted another win in the 55 hurdles in 8.14.

In the boy's relays, Kelly Walsh won the 4x200, Rock Springs the 4x400, Laramie the 4x800, and Cheyenne East took the 1600 sprint medley. Over in the boy's field events, Porter Chubb of Rock Springs went 5-10 to win the high jump, Nathan Costalez from Kelly Walsh won the long jump with a leap of 20-5.50. KW's Kellen McCoul took the triple jump going 40-2.25 with Laramie's Adrien Calderon clearing 12 feet to place 1sr in the pole vault. The shot put winner was Quinn Lindsey of Lovell with a toss of 53 feet 6 inches.

On the girl's side in the sprint events, Taliah Morris of Cheyenne East zoomed to a time of 7.60 to win the 55-meter dash, Eva Nitschke of Rawlins won the 200 in 27.4 and also won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.65. The 400 victor was Laramie's Mallorie Hamel in 1.02.33. In the distance events, Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrill has been solid in the spring season as she ran 2.23 to win the 800-meter run. Her teammate Kaya Pillivant has been solid too with a win in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5.20.0. Over in the 3200, the winner there was Rian Cordell-Reiner of Central in 12.10.18

in the relay events for the ladies, Cheyenne Central took the 4x400 and the 1600 medley, Laramie won the 4x200 and East placed first in the 4x800. In the field events, Kaelea Gibson of Green River went 5-2 to win the high jump, Isabella Taylor from Glenrock had an effort of 17-0.5 to take the high jump. In the triple jump, Allison Brummell of Torrington took 1st with a leap of 36-2.25. Natrona's Erin Weibel won the pole vault by a foot going across the bar at 10-6 and her teammate Alesha Lane won the shot put with a throw of 38-7.75

We have more than a few photos to share with you from that indoor meet at Natrona on Saturday. Enjoy!

Casper Indoor Track Meet #2 Feb 12, 2022 Casper Indoor Track Meet #2 Feb 12, 2022