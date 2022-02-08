PhotoFest: Gillette Indoor Track Meet

The big event on the Wyoming indoor track circuit last week was the Basin Nation Meet in Gillette. It was a huge meet that took a substantial amount of time to complete but there were some top-notch performances turned in.

On the girl's side, Jordan Stoddard of Southeast who competes for Torrington in indoor track won 3 events. She took the 55-meter dash in 7.52, the high jump at 5-6, and the long jump with a leap of 18-8.5. Cheyenne Centrals Sydney Morrill captured 1st place in a couple of events, the 400 in 1.02.32 and the 1600 in 5.19.98. In the other girl's events on the track, Jenna Hillman from Lovell won the 200 in 27.92 with Kaya Pillavant of Cental taking the tape in the 3200 with a clocking of 11.41.3. In the girl's relays, Thunder Basin won the 4x200, Cody won the 4x400 and the 4x800 with Cheyenne East taking the 1600 sprint medley.

In the rest of the ladies field events, Brinkley Lew of Central and Natronas Erin Weibel each cleared 10 feet in the pole vault, Natrona's Alisha Lane placed first in the shot put with a toss of 39-7 and MacKenzie Bradach of NC won the triple jump at 34-6.5

On the boy's side, Sheridan speedster Carter McComb won the 55-meter dash in 6.54 and also took 1st in the 200 with a time of 23.03. Mason Weickum of Natrona won the 55 hurdles in 7.8 Over in the 400, Andrew Skorcz of Rock Springs won that event on 51.88. In the boy's distance races Tristan Knueppel from Cheyenne Central paced the field in 2.02.46. His teammate Jacob Frenthaway was first in the 1600 in 4.33.65 and his teammate Will Barrington crossed the line first in the 3200 in 10.35.57.

in the relays for the boys, Cody won the 4x200, Sheridan the 4x400, and the 4x800 with Laramie taking the 1600 sprint medley. Over in the field events, Sheridan's Ryan Karajanis cleared 15 feet to win the pole vault. NC's Seth Wilson won the long jump at 20-11, Green River's Hayden Roberts went 6-4 to win the high jump and the triple jump winner was Jude Guevara of Cheyenne East at 39-7. Finally, Sheridan's Texas Tanner placed first in the shot put with a toss of 52-9.

This week's big indoor track meet will be in Casper at Natrona County High School. Be sure and check out our vast photo gallery of the Gillette meet below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Gillette Indoor Track Meet 2-4-22 Gillette Indoor Track Meet 2-4-22