PhotoFest! Can-Am 6-Man Football Game

On the 4th of July, the 24th annual Can-Am 6-man all-star football game was held in Lambert, Montana with Team USA winning that game over Team Canada 71-30. There were 4 Wyoming players involved in the game, Dace Bennett and Kalvin Erickson from Meeteetse, Max Claar from Dubois, and Koye Gilbert from Encampment. Bennett had a 44-yard run for a score and also threw a touchdown pass to Gilbert. Claar also found the end zone and Erickson came up with an interception.

The game also featured a parade and a banquet so it was a great event all the way around. We have some photos to share with you courtesy of Angie Erickson from that game in Lambert in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Can-Am 6 Man Football Game Can-Am 6-Man Football Game