PhotoFest! Boys State Wrestling Podium

The State Boys Wrestling Tournament concluded on Saturday in Casper and a big congratulations to all the wrestlers that finished in the top 6 to place at the tourney. Making the podium is a worthy accomplishment and by the nature of sports, not all athletes are happy about where they stand on the podium. Others are ecstatic about their spot on the platform, especially the ones who were crowned state champions. Here's a look at all the podium participants from State Wrestling this year and this is the kind of stuff that provides lifelong memories.

