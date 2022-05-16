PhotoFest: 4A West Regional Track Meet-Casper

The 4A West Regional track meet was held at Natrona County High school in Casper over the weekend with the host school prevailing as team champion for the boys and girls. Individually for the girls, Star Valley's Sara McKen was impressive once again with a win in the 100-meter dash in 12.66 and the 200 in 26.19. She owns the best times in the state this season in both of those events. Cody's Ada Nelson took the 400 in 59.22. In the distance races, defending state champion Kate Brigham of Jackson won the 800-meter run in 2.17.09 with Delilah Baedke of Natrona capturing the 1600 meter run in 5.27.39 and the 3200 in 12.08.12. Brigham has the top marks in the state this year in the 800 and 1600. Evanston's Stacia Barker has been magnificent in the hurdles this year and she ran 15.62 in the 100 for the win with Lillian Munoz of Green River winning the 300. Barker has the best time in the state in the 100 hurdle event. In the relays, Star Valley won the 4x100 with Natrona taking the 4x400, Cody the 4x800, and Jackson the 1600 sprint medley, In the field events for the ladies, Natrona's Alesha Lane has been sensational this season in the throwing events. She won the shot-put with a toss of 40-3.5 and the discus at 135-9. Lane has the state's best marks this season in both of those events. NC's MacKenzie Bradach went 36-2.25 and she has the best mark in the state in 2021 in that event. Brynn Bider of Rock Springs went 17-10 to win the long jump, the pole vault winner was Shelyse Ellingford as she cleared 10-6. She has the best effort in the girl's pole vault this season. Kaelea Gibson of Green River cleared 5-4 to win the high jump. Natrona dominated the team standings with 224, Cody 2nd with 98, and Star Valley 3rd with 89.

On the boy's side, Cody's Luke Talich put on a show with three wins. He took the 100 in 11.16, the 200 in 22.37, and went 21-11.5 to win the long jump. Evanston hurdler Jesus Quintero continues to dominate with a victory in the 110 in 14.91 and the 300 in 4014. He currently has the state's best time in the 110. In the distance races, Star Valley's Habtamu Wetzel won the 1600 in 4.35.86 and the 3200 in 10.04.42. Natrona's Jackson Dutcher ran 1.58.90 to take the tape in the 800. Andrew Skorcz from Rock Springs picked up yet another win in the 400 in 50.11. Over in the relays, Cody won the 4x100, Evanston the 4x400, Jackson the 4x800, and Rock Springs won the 1600 medley.

In the field events, Kai Barker has already cleared 6-7 in the high jump and won the West Regional at 6-6. Christopher Wilson of Green River went 42-2.5 to win the triple jump while Maddix Holmes of Rock Springs cleared 13 feet even to take the pole vault, In the weight throws, Evanston's Payton Vernon threw 54-1 to win the shot with Colton Carlsen of Rock Springs throwing 148-2 to win the discus. Natrona finished first in the team standings with 169 points, Evanston was 2nd with 132.5 and Rock Springs took 3rd with 109.

