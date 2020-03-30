Phoenix Police Officer Killed, 2 More Wounded in Shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say one of their commanders was killed and two other officers were wounded as they responded to a domestic dispute.

Authorities say Cmdr. Greg Carnicle and officers were called to a home in the northern part of Phoenix Sunday night over a roommate dispute when the suspect refused to cooperate and shot them.

The other officers' conditions have not been disclosed but the police department says they are expected to recover.

The suspect was not identified and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said whether it was a result of officers' gunfire.