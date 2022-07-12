On Tuesday morning, there was a fire out by Coal Creek Road near the border of Converse and Natrona County, with one person life-flighted due to burns they sustained.

Evansville Fire-EMS provided an update on the fire on their Facebook page.

The Evansville Fire-EMS responded to the fire at around 9 a.m., along with units from the Natrona County Fire Protection District, who were dispatched to the end of Coal Creek Road after there was a report of an oil tank on fire.

According to the Facebook post, smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Paradise Valley in Casper, which prompted calls to Casper Public Safety Communications Center.

In all, seven members of the Evansville Fire Department responded, with two structural engines and one brush truck.

Matt Gacke, Fire Marshall with the Natrona County Fire Protection District, said that a person was life-flighted due to burns to their hands and possibly face and that the Fire Protection District left the scene by around 10 a.m.

Collin Baldacci, public relations officer with Evansville Fire-EMS, said that because it was in Converse County, their fire trucks were only there until around 10:15 a.m. when Evansville handed off control of the fire to Converse County firefighters and left the scene.

Baldacci said they provided some water and wildland mitigation, and that they sometimes respond to fires that are close to the county line, depending on where the call gets routed to.

The Natrona County Fire Protection District, Bureau of Land Management, Converse County Fire Department, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Converse County Memorial Hospital, Wyoming Life Flight, and many others responded.

