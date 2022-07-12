Fire Crews Extinguish Tank Fire Near Evansville
Local and federal agencies have extinguished a fire at the north end Coal Creek Road in Converse County, according to the Evansville Fire Department.
Smoke could be seen from downtown Casper and western Converse County.
Glenrock-Converse County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shon Lindsey said the fire started in a frac tank that had oil in it. A frat tank can hold 330 barrels of oil, he said.
The fire remains under investigation, Lindsey said.
A Natrona County Fire Protection District spokesperson said there was a person who was burned.
Besides Evansville, other agencies responding uncle the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Converse County Fire District.
