Local and federal agencies have extinguished a fire at the north end Coal Creek Road in Converse County, according to the Evansville Fire Department.

Smoke could be seen from downtown Casper and western Converse County.

Glenrock-Converse County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shon Lindsey said the fire started in a frac tank that had oil in it. A frat tank can hold 330 barrels of oil, he said.

The fire remains under investigation, Lindsey said.

A Natrona County Fire Protection District spokesperson said there was a person who was burned.

Besides Evansville, other agencies responding uncle the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Converse County Fire District.