Pathways Innovation Center Awarded $2,500 Grant for FFA National Convention 2023

Wendy Pollock, CTE/Agriculture teacher at Pathways Innovation Center, has been awarded a Perkins professional development grant in the amount up to $2,500 from the

Wyoming Department of Education to attend the 96th FFA National Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. This grant will cover the cost of travel and conference expenses.

Every year, nearly 55,000 FFA members and guests gather to learn about careers in the agriculture industry, compete for award money, volunteer in the community, and shape the future of the National FFA Organization.

FFA Vision: Growing the next generation of leaders who will change the world.



FFA Mission: FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The Agricultural Education Mission: Agricultural education prepares students for successful careers and a lifetime of informed choices in global agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources systems.

