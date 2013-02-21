Dr. Pat Patton’s 2nd To Last Concert This Sunday

Casper College’s Annual Music of the World Concert will take place on Sunday, February 24 beginning at 2 p.m. in St Mark’s Episcopal Church.

Four choirs will be featured during the concert: The Casper College Collegiate Chorale, the Casper College Women’s Choir, and the Casper College Men’s Choir. All groups are under the direction of Patrick Patton, Casper College music instructor.

Patton is calling this year’s concert “The Favs.”

“This concert will be one of the last two concerts we will sing at this grand church since there will be a new building and a new choir director,”

The Music of the World Concert is free and open to all. A free-will offering to help music students defray costs of music-related events will be accepted at the door. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is located at 701 South Wolcott.