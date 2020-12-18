Passing Vehicle Hits Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Vehicle on I-80

A Sweetwater County sheriff's deputy received minor injuries when their vehicle was hit by a passing vehicle on lnterstate 80 during the investigation of a separate crash on Friday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

About 7:40 a.m., the deputy had responded to a single-vehicle accident on East I-80 near the Flaming Gorge Way exit, and learned the driver lost control of the vehicle because of black ice and slid off the highway.

The deputy was seated in their parked vehicle in the median with the the emergency lights flashing.

About 8:15 a.m., a passing vehicle was traveling between 60 mph and 65 mph, the driver lost control and collided with the deputy's vehicle.

The driver was cited for speeding too fast for conditions, and was released.

The deputy sustained only minor injuries, was treated and released at a hospital and is recovering at home.

Sheriff's office spokesman Jason Mower said some people need to take the time to adjust their driving behaviors when winter arrives.

"We're very lucky," Mower said. "This could have been much worse. We want everyone to make it home safe for the holidays, so please pay attention, buckle up, take it slow and be careful out there.

