Parvo Outbreak Pauses Metro Animal Shelter Services

Metro Animal Shelter says officers have identified multiple cases of Canine Parvovirus (Parvo) in the community in recent weeks.

Metro Animal Services Officers and Kennel Staff identified symptoms of the disease after bringing a stray dog into the shelter for protective services and confirmed another positive case in a stray pickup this week.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, Parvo infection is a highly contagious disease caused by canine parvovirus type 2 (CPV-2). The virus attacks white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract of dogs; in puppies, the virus also can damage the heart muscle.

The infection is often fatal. Because of this potential exposure, all dogs at the Metro Animal Shelter facility have received Parvo vaccinations and, out of an abundance of caution, Metro Animal Services is temporarily suspending dog adoptions, visits, and surrenders.

People interested in dogs currently at the shelter are welcome to submit applications to be approved for dogs available when the quarantine is lifted.

Metro is encouraging community members to protect their pets by vaccinating. Vaccinations are the first defense against illness. If your puppy or adult dog hasn’t been vaccinated yet, is overdue, or is missing some vaccinations, ask your veterinarian about a recommended vaccination program based on your dog’s age and needs.

