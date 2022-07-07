According to a press release by the city of Casper, the Paradise Valley swimming pool will be closed until July 11 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Edwin Luers, the recreation supervisor for the city of Casper, said this hasn't happened before, and they don't have enough staff to staff the pool until Monday.

Luers said they are following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-19 safety protocols.

Rachel Bouzis, Public Information Officer with the city of Casper, said in the release:

"The safety of our staff and the public is always the City’s top priority," Bouzis said. "When Paradise Valley pool reopens next week, it will the same safe, healthy, and fun experience our swimmers have come to expect."

According to the release, session II swim lessons that were scheduled to begin on July 11 will be postponed until July 18 at the regularly scheduled times.

The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Marion Kreiner Pool, Mike Sedar Pool, and Washington Pool will all remain open to the public for open swimming and lessons.

