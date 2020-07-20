University of Wyoming Drafts Plan for Fall COVID-19 Closures

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming officials have released a plan to respond to any surge in the coronavirus on campus after students return to campus in the fall.

The plan includes options for targeted and short-term closures that would be less drastic than the months-long closure that happened after the coronavirus spread in the state last spring.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the draft plan would call for the temporary closure of specific buildings or classrooms if as few as one person tests positive for the coronavirus or if people disregard requirements like wearing masks.

The entire campus could be closed for up to two weeks if a wider outbreak happens.