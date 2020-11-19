Pair of KW Soccer Players Sign with MSU-Billings

Colten Atkinson and Sian Realing from Kelly Walsh will be taking their skills northbound to play soccer at MSU-Billings. Both guys missed their junior seasons as the soccer season in 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. Atkinson was an all-state selection in 2019 with 15 goals, including 4 in one match. He also competed on the indoor track circuit and was on the state championship 4x200 meter relay. Atkinson took 2nd in the 200-meter dash and 3rd in the 400.

Realing has made a name for himself on the KW team as a midfielder and also can play the wing. In 2019, he led 4A in assists so he has tremendous value on the pitch and a huge upside down the road. Realing has been invited by the US Youth Soccer (USYS) West Region Coaching Staff to the West Region ODP ID Camps in McMinnville, OR this summer!

MSU-Billings is a Division II school that competes in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media