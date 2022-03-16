Overturned SUV on 15th and Outer Drive
There was an accident on 15th and Outer Drive Wednesday afternoon, with an overturned SUV in the west lane.
Police are redirecting westbound traffic onto 15th Street to steer people away from the accident.
Another SUV was also at the scene that appeared to have been in a collision.
It is unclear at this time what injuries were sustained as a result of the accident.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
