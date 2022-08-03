Overall Crime Down 13%, Cheyenne Police Say

Overall Crime Down 13%, Cheyenne Police Say

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Cheyenne police released mid-year crime data on Wednesday, showing that while crimes against society saw an increase, overall crime is trending down.

According to data collected between Jan. 1 and June 30, crimes against property decreased 18%, crimes against people decreased 8%, crimes against society increased 7%, and overall crime decreased 13% compared to the same period last year.

Crimes Against Property:

  • Incidents of burglary/breaking and entering in the city decreased in 2022. At 108 incidents, the category was reduced by nearly half when compared to 208 incidents in 2021.
  • Theft of motor vehicle parts decreased 48% – this category includes catalytic converter theft from vehicles. At 89 incidents in 2022, it is down from 172 from the same time frame last year.
  • Incidents of motor vehicle theft decreased 35%.
  • A category including property damage and destruction, as well as vandalism, also saw a 26% decrease, from 407 incidents in 2021 to 303 in 2022.
  • Most categories related to larceny/theft also saw a decrease in 2022.
  • An increase in fraud cases was recorded during 2022. Counterfeiting and forgery have increased 82% from 22 incidents in 2021 to 40 incidents this year. Credit card fraud and ATM fraud have also increased 39%.
Get our free mobile app

Crimes Against People:

  • Violent crime rates in Cheyenne remain low. Aggravated assaults decreased 38% from 68 incidents in 2021 to 42 in 2022. Intimidation and simple assault offenses also slightly decreased.
  • The number of homicides was also reduced, there were 4 recorded in 2021 and 0 in 2022.

Crimes Against Society:

  • Drug and narcotic violations increased 9% from 290 incidents in 2021 to 317 in 2022 while weapon law violations decreased 14% from 22 incidents in 2021 to 19 in 2022.

Chief Mark Francisco attributes the overall decrease to improvements within the criminal justice system following COVID-19, a proactive policing strategy, and a culture of public support for law enforcement.

"Public safety is a team effort, and we cannot achieve these improvements without the hard work of partnering agencies, community stakeholders, elected officials, and our residents," said Francisco.

"There is still a significant portion of the year that remains, but I am proud of the tremendous police work that has been done thus far and am confident this positive progress will continue," he added.

To view the data, visit: https://www.cheyennepd.org/2022-Mid-Year-Data

10 Absolute Most Dangerous Cities to Live in Wyoming for 2022

Filed Under: cheyenne, cheyenne police department, crimes against people, crimes against property, crimes against society, mid-year crime data, overall crime, wyoming
Categories: Crime, News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top