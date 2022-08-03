Overall Crime Down 13%, Cheyenne Police Say
Cheyenne police released mid-year crime data on Wednesday, showing that while crimes against society saw an increase, overall crime is trending down.
According to data collected between Jan. 1 and June 30, crimes against property decreased 18%, crimes against people decreased 8%, crimes against society increased 7%, and overall crime decreased 13% compared to the same period last year.
Crimes Against Property:
- Incidents of burglary/breaking and entering in the city decreased in 2022. At 108 incidents, the category was reduced by nearly half when compared to 208 incidents in 2021.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts decreased 48% – this category includes catalytic converter theft from vehicles. At 89 incidents in 2022, it is down from 172 from the same time frame last year.
- Incidents of motor vehicle theft decreased 35%.
- A category including property damage and destruction, as well as vandalism, also saw a 26% decrease, from 407 incidents in 2021 to 303 in 2022.
- Most categories related to larceny/theft also saw a decrease in 2022.
- An increase in fraud cases was recorded during 2022. Counterfeiting and forgery have increased 82% from 22 incidents in 2021 to 40 incidents this year. Credit card fraud and ATM fraud have also increased 39%.
Crimes Against People:
- Violent crime rates in Cheyenne remain low. Aggravated assaults decreased 38% from 68 incidents in 2021 to 42 in 2022. Intimidation and simple assault offenses also slightly decreased.
- The number of homicides was also reduced, there were 4 recorded in 2021 and 0 in 2022.
Crimes Against Society:
- Drug and narcotic violations increased 9% from 290 incidents in 2021 to 317 in 2022 while weapon law violations decreased 14% from 22 incidents in 2021 to 19 in 2022.
Chief Mark Francisco attributes the overall decrease to improvements within the criminal justice system following COVID-19, a proactive policing strategy, and a culture of public support for law enforcement.
"Public safety is a team effort, and we cannot achieve these improvements without the hard work of partnering agencies, community stakeholders, elected officials, and our residents," said Francisco.
"There is still a significant portion of the year that remains, but I am proud of the tremendous police work that has been done thus far and am confident this positive progress will continue," he added.
To view the data, visit: https://www.cheyennepd.org/2022-Mid-Year-Data