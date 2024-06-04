Outstanding Employees Shine Bright At Casper College’s Recognition Reception

Casper College Press Release by Lisa Icenogle:



Seven Casper College employees were recognized with 2023-2024 year-end honors during the college’s annual retirement and recognition reception.

Tabitha Siemens, the Casper College School of Fine Arts and Humanities academic assistant, was recognized with the Robert O. Durst Classified Staff Award. The award is designed to recognize a classified staff member who demonstrates an outstanding service reputation in their job performance, knowledge, effectiveness, character, communication, cooperation, judgment, and interactions.

The Outstanding Administrator was Mike McLemore, digital learning audio-visual coordinator. The award was designed to recognize an administrator who demonstrates an outstanding service reputation in their job performance, knowledge, effectiveness, character, communication, cooperation, judgment, and interactions.

The Judith Bailey Scully Award recipient was Patrick Amelotte, English instructor. Established by Casper College Alumnus Marlan O. Scully in honor of his wife Judith, the award recognizes faculty who demonstrate academic excellence as characterized by Judith’s outstanding accomplishments as a Casper College and University of Wyoming student.

The Shanklin Award is named for longtime Casper College Emeritus psychology instructor Garth Shanklin. The award promotes recognition of a full-time Casper College teaching faculty who displays exceptional commitment to teaching and has made significant collegial contributions to the college. The Shanklin Faculty Leadership Excellence Award winner was Cassady Hoff, occupational therapy assistant instructor.

Eric Atkins, world languages instructor, was recognized with the Rosenthal Outstanding Educator Award. To be chosen for the award, the recipient must possess the qualities of an outstanding educator, document participation in professional organizations and/or activities, and take an active role in the community and/or out-of-school cultural activities.

Kendall Jacobs, mathematics instructor, was named the Phi Theta Kappa Terrific Learning Coach of the Year. The award recognizes the instructor who has made a difference in Casper College students’ educational careers.

Finally, the Kim Byrd Service to Students Award went to Jerry Hawkes, interim vice president of academic affairs at Casper College. The Casper College Student Senate created the monthly Service to Students Award to recognize the outstanding work Casper College nonfaculty employees do to support students and help them become successful. From that list of monthly winners, the student senate chooses a yearly winner.

