Only One Natrona County Business Failed Alcohol Compliance Checks

Only one business licensed to sell alcoholic beverages in unincorporated Natrona County failed a compliance check on Friday, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Nine others passed.

A server at the Hangar Restaurant in Bar Nunn was cited for selling alcohol to someone under 21, according to the report filed by the two deputies who conducted the compliance check.

Sheriff's investigator Taylor Courtney, who was not one of the compliance officers, said Monday that a deputy accompanied by a person between 18 and 20 will enter a business that sells alcohol.

The minor will order a drink and the server is supposed to ask for identification. The minor will then produce legitimate identification and the server is supposed to not sell the drink, Courtney said.

Failure on the part of the server to not ask for identification and then sell the drink is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $750 fine and possible jail time, he said. The business itself is not cited, he added.

These businesses passed the compliance checks:

Big D Truck Stop.

Northern Dreams.

Horseshoe Bar.

Hiland Bright Spot.

Lazy 8 Bar.

Chatters.

Arcade Bar.

Racks.