Walmart stores in Colorado are phasing out single plastic shopping bags by the end of 2023.

The retail chain's decision is in response to Colorado House Bill 1162, which was passed by state lawmakers last year.

That legislation prohibits retail food establishments and stores from giving people carryout plastic bags. Such restrictions are either in place or planned for several U.S. states.

Such laws are being driven in large part by concerns about the effects of plastic on the ecosystem.

Some retail outlets across the country are selling customers plastic carryout bags for a small fee. Others are telling people to bring their own reusable bags if they feel strongly about bags to carry merchandise.

Needless to say, not everybody loves the idea of bringing their own bags when they go shopping. Many feel inconvenienced. Politically, some folks feel it's just the latest example of the "woke" crowd imposing their views on everyone else.

So how do you feel? Would you be OK with your favorite retail outlet making you bring your own bags? Or do you think stores selling plastic bags for a small fee is a reasonable compromise?

