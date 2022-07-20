Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Hosting ‘Politics-on-the-Platte’ in August

You've heard of 'Politics in the Park' but now get ready for 'Politics-on-the-Platte.'

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting 'Politics-on-the-Platte' on Tuesday, August 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Tate Pumphouse.

That's according to a press release from the Chamber, who wrote that the event "is an easy and free-to-the-public - and a perfect way to meet one-on-one with local and statewide candidates.

This is also a chance for candidates to promote themselves and speak about their campaign.

"The registration fee for candidates who are Casper Area Chamber of Commerce investors is $75 and $125 for not-yet members," the release noted. "The fee includes 1 (one) dinner ticket, and 1 (one) six-foot table for any promotional material including yard signs. Additional attendees are $25/each."

The release stated that various local food trucks will be on hand, as will beer from local brewers. And, per the name of the event, it will all take place with the North Platte River serving as its backdrop.

To register for the event, call the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce at 307-234-5311 or email Darcie Holscher at dholscher@casperwyoming.org.