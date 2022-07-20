Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Hosting &#8216;Politics-on-the-Platte&#8217; in August

Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Hosting ‘Politics-on-the-Platte’ in August

Bill Schwamle, Townsquare Media

You've heard of 'Politics in the Park' but now get ready for 'Politics-on-the-Platte.'

Get our free mobile app

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting 'Politics-on-the-Platte' on Tuesday, August 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Tate Pumphouse.

That's according to a press release from the Chamber, who wrote that the event "is an easy and free-to-the-public - and a perfect way to meet one-on-one with local and statewide candidates.

This is also a chance for candidates to promote themselves and speak about their campaign.

"The registration fee for candidates who are Casper Area Chamber of Commerce investors is $75 and $125 for not-yet members," the release noted. "The fee includes 1 (one) dinner ticket, and 1 (one) six-foot table for any promotional material including yard signs. Additional attendees are $25/each."

The release stated that various local food trucks will be on hand, as will beer from local brewers. And, per the name of the event, it will all take place with the North Platte River serving as its backdrop.

To register for the event, call the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce at 307-234-5311 or email Darcie Holscher at dholscher@casperwyoming.org.

Summerfest Returns to City of Mills on Saturday

On Saturday, the Mills Summerfest returned. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., all sorts of people gathered by the riverfront to experience live music, bouncy houses, face painting, paintball guns, and more.
Filed Under: Casper, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, events in casper, Natrona County, North Platte River, political events in casper, politics, Tate Pumphouse, wyoming
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Back To Top