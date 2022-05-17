Online Poll: Are High Gas Prices Changing Your Summer Plans?

Anyone who drives a car or pays attention to the news knows gas prices are continuing to increase.

As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.20 a gallon in Wyoming. It's even worse in some other states. including California, where it's averaging almost six dollars a gallon.

Of course, all of this coincides with the summer travel season, when many Americans hit the highway for vacation trips. Even aside from vacation trips, people in Wyoming tend to hit the road for summer fishing trips, other outdoor excursions, sightseeing, and shopping/recreation trips to places like Denver, Salt Lake City, Rapid City, and other more urban venues in surrounding states.

And that's not even taking into account the year-round trips for work, health care, and similar day-to-day travel that are a fact of life for many in a sparsely populated state. Unlike recreational road trips, many of those aren't optional. But it all adds up when gas prices are factored in.

Suffice it to say that high prices at the pump are taking a bigger chunk out of the budgets of many Wyoming residents these days. So that raises the question..are higher prices at the pump changing your summer plans?

Take our poll and give us your opinion!