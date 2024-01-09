One Transferred After Wreck on Durbin and 13th in Casper

An adult has been transferred with "what appeared to be non life threatening injuries" after a wreck on Durbin and 13th in Casper according to Public Information Officer Amber Freestone.

The call came in at about 09:35 a.m. this morning. We have reached out requesting more information about the cause of the wreck and are waiting to hear back.

We will update if more information becomes available.

At this time, the road has been cleared and normal traffic restored.

UPDATE: Casper PIO Amber Freestone stated that the two car collision was the result of a driver failing to stop at a stop sign.

The injured party in the crash was not wearing a seatbelt. They were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

