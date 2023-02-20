One Dead in a Plow Truck Collision Near Sheridan

A fatal crash occurred near Sheridan on February 19th at around 8:59 a.m. This per a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

A Colorado man, 29, is dead following the crash.

A Jeep Wrangler was northbound on WY 335 while a Western Star plow truck was westbound on Knode Road approaching the intersection with WY 335.

As the Jeep was traveling through the intersection of WY 335 and Knode Rd, the plow truck driver failed to see the Jeep on WY 335 and entered the intersection.

The driver of the Jeep attempted to steer to the left to avoid the plow truck but was unsuccessful.

The plow truck struck the Jeep on the passenger side with the plow blade in an elevated position.

Road conditions were icy with frost and snow.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 22nd fatality on Wyoming roadways this year compared to 11 at the same time last year, 14 in 2021, and 7 in 2020.