One Dead and Four Injured in Car Accident Near Lusk

A Colorado man, 71, is dead and four people injured following a crash near Lusk, Wyoming.

The crash happened at 2:05 p.m. on January 17 at milepost 196.4. This per a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

A Lexus RX400h was westbound on US 18 and stopped at the sign at the intersection of US 18 and US 85.

The summary says the Lexus began turning left, failing to yield to a Dodge Durango, which was northbound on US 85.

The Durango struck the Lexus on the driver's side.

The summary did not reveal any more information on the extent of the injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

The Colorado man was reportedly wearing his seatbelt during the crash.

This is the fourth fatality this year compared to four at the same time last year.